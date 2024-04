Updated on: April 23, 2024 14:35 IST

Congress' Supriya Shrinate takes Jibe at PM Modi, says He is a confused man | India TV News

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on April 22 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement. She said that the PM is a confused man and is getting old and that he doesn't want power to go out of his hands. Watch to know more!