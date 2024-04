Updated on: April 08, 2024 15:01 IST

Several injured as stage collapses after PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur | India TV News

In a tragic incident, a stage collapsed after PM Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on April 07. Several people were injured after a stage collapsed after the culmination of the rally. The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital following the incident. Watch to know more!