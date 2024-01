Updated on: January 22, 2024 11:27 IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty head to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pratishtha

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and director Rohit Shetty on January 22 departed for Ayodhya from Mumbai to participate in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Temple that is going to happen later in the day.