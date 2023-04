Updated on: April 02, 2023 11:24 IST

Rahul Gandhi vs. RSS: In another case filed against Rahul in Haridwar court, RSS made serious allegations

Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's troubles are not seeming to subside. Another case has been filed in Haridwar against Rahul Gandhi, who was convicted in a defamation case and lost his membership in Parliament for his remark on Modi's surname.