Updated on: December 05, 2023 14:06 IST

Raghav Chadha: "It's very dangerous..." levels serious graft charges against Modi-Govt in Parliament

Raghav Chadha of the AAP objected to the Post Office Bill in Lok Sabha on the first day of the winter session after 115 days of suspension. He focused on privacy concerns, pointing out the lack of specific protocols for opening and intercepting letters.