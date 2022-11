Updated on: November 03, 2022 7:48 IST

Delhi NCR की हवा में बह रहा है प्रदूषण का ज़हर, Delhi का Air Quality Index खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा

Delhi air quality: People of Delhi are responsible for bad air quality of the national capital, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday (November 2).I appeal to people if possible work from home and avoid taking out private vehicles. 50% of the pollution is from vehicles. People shouldn't burst crackers, Rai told media. The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 354.#delhipollution #delhiairquality #indiatv