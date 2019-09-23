Monday, September 23, 2019
     
  PM Modi speaks at UNSG's Summit on Climate Change in New York

PM Modi speaks at UNSG's Summit on Climate Change in New York

India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 23, 2019 22:43 IST ]
PM Modi at UNSG's Summit on Climate Change, in New York: On this year's India's Independence Day, we called for a mass movement to have freedom from single use plastic.
