Friday, July 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi launches various projects in Chhattisgarh, says 'it's historic day in developmental journey of state'

News Videos

Updated on: July 07, 2023 13:00 IST

PM Modi launches various projects in Chhattisgarh, says 'it's historic day in developmental journey of state'

After being elected as the Prime Minister for the second term in 2019, this was Modi's maiden visit to the Congress-ruled state where Assembly elections are due this year-end.
Narendra Modi Prime Minister Of India Pmo India Pm Narendra Modi Pm Modi Pm Modi Speech Pm Narendra Modi Speech Pm Of India Modi Speech

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News