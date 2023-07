Updated on: July 11, 2023 23:00 IST

Pm Modi Give Big Task to Nsa Ajit Doval for 2024 Elections

Today such a meeting took place in Delhi which is discussed a lot. The work of bringing Modi and the Muslim world closer is not being done with noise. This work is being done secretly, it is being done in many ways. Ajit Doval is the main architect of this mission.