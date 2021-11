Published on: November 01, 2021 23:29 IST

PM Modi addresses COP-26 Summit in Glasgow, Presents India's vision to tackle global warming

Presenting India's vision at the crucial summit, PM Modi said, "We have to make adaptation the main part of our development policies and schemes. In India, schemes like 'Nal Se Jal', Clean India Mission & Ujjawala have not only given adoption benefits to our citizens but also improved their quality of life."