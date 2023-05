Updated on: May 11, 2023 23:54 IST

Pakistan Ex PM Imran Khan's arrest declared illegal by Pak Supreme Court

Pakistan turned completely upside down in two days….On the 9th the army hanged Imran upside down..Today on the 11th Imran hanged the army upside down…in Pakistan within two days It has happened which had not happened in 75 years. The status of Pakistan's army got mixed in the soil.