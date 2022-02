Updated on: February 18, 2022 18:59 IST

Muqabla: Why did Arvind Kejriwal call himself a 'sweet terrorist'?

Controversy on Arvind Kejriwal seems to be on a rise recently. While PM Modi yesterday said that Kejriwal's thinking resembled that of Pakistan, he is also coming under attack from Rahul Gandhi and Kumar Vishwas. And, today the Delhi CM called himself a 'sweet terrorist'. Watch this episode of Muqabla.