Thursday, February 01, 2024
     
  5. Muqabla: Puja begins at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' following the court's permission

Updated on: February 01, 2024 22:28 IST

Muqabla: Puja begins at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' following court's permission

Rituals of puja in a cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid began on Thursday after the court on Wednesday granted permission in the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana.'
