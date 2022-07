Updated on: July 17, 2022 18:37 IST

Muqabla: Is 'revari culture' a major hindrance in India's development?

Recently PM Modi cautioned people against what he called a "revari (sweet) culture" under which votes were sought by promising freebies and said this could be "very dangerous" for development of the country. Is it high time to stop this culture once and for all? Watch this episode of Muqabla.