Published on: December 22, 2021 18:44 IST

Muqabla: Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar? RSS again raises issue of renaming the city

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has once again raised the issue of renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. The outfit has convened a three-day coordination meeting in Telangana's ‘Bhagyanagar' in the first week of January next year.