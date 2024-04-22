Updated on: April 22, 2024 15:13 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel To Face BJP's Santosh Pandey in Rajnandgaon

The Congress party has fielded Baghel from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion for over three decades, and seen as the turf of its former three-time CM Raman Singh.