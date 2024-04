Updated on: April 19, 2024 19:18 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress Leader KC Venugopal To Contest Against CPI-M's AM Ariff in Alappuzha

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Election: After their sitting member, AM Ariff was asked to retain his seat and hit the campaign trail, came the news that AICC General Secretary, KC Venugopal, will return to Alappuzha to fight for the Lok Sabha seat which he won in 2009 and 2014.