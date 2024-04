Updated on: April 18, 2024 15:49 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Tamilisai Vs DMK's Tamizhachi in Chennai South, Tamil Nadu | Hot Seat

This year, incumbent DMK MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian will face-off former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, while the AIADMK has fielded ex-MP Dr J Jayavardhan, who won from here in 2014.