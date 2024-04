Updated on: April 21, 2024 18:37 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Navneet Rana To Face INC Candidate Balwant Baswant Wankhede in Amravati

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election: Maharashtra's Amravati is one of the hot seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as Navneet Rana, who remains in the news for her fierce speeches, is contesting from the constituency. Rana, an Independent sitting MP from Amravati recently joined the BJP.