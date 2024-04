Updated on: April 19, 2024 18:00 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Atul Garg To Contest Against INC's Dolly Sharma in Ghaziabad | Hot Seat

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Election: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Atul Garg, Congress leader Dolly Sharma and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Nand Kishor Pundir are the main candidates in the Ghaziabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The Congress candidate was backed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).