Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Is Muslims being counted for 2024?

News Videos

Updated on: July 22, 2023 23:53 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Is Muslims being counted for 2024?

How many Muslims are there in India… What did the central government tell in its reply… What did Owaisi not like in this answer… Why did the matter of counting Muslims come up?
Nainital Breaking News Bulldozer Action Bulldozer Action In Uttarakhand Bulldozer Action On Mazar Nainital Encroachment Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhan

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News