Updated on: April 22, 2024 19:13 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar to face TMC's Biplab Mitra | Balurghat | Hot Seat

In Bengal's, Balurghat the key contest is between Bhartiya Janta Party's Sukanta Majumdar and Trinamool Congress leader Biplab Mitra. This is one of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats scheduled to go to polls this year.