Updated on: April 06, 2024 17:51 IST

Lionel Messi to play for Inter Miami after injury layoff

Lionel Messi is set to make his eagerly awaited return for Inter Miami in the game against Colorado Rapids.On the other hand, the IPL 2024 season is set to witness a royal clash as Rajasthan Royals prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday (April 6). Watch to know more!