Updated on: December 06, 2023 13:40 IST

Karni Sena Calls For Rajasthan 'Bandh' Over Murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

In the aftermath of the Rajasthan assembly election, a turbulent political saga unfolds as the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, shot dead in his Jaipur home, becomes a focal point for confrontation between the Congress and the BJP.