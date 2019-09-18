Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Indian Army releases video of failed Pakistan's BAT infiltration attempt

News Videos

Indian Army releases video of failed Pakistan's BAT infiltration attempt

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 10:23 IST ]

The Indian Army has shared a video of a failed infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of September 12-13.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoChakravyuh | September 17, 2019 Next VideoDigvijaya Singh attacks BJP, says people are wearing saffron clothes and raping  