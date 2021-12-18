Updated on: December 18, 2021 17:00 IST

India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P'

India on Saturday successfully testfired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha from Balasore. The test was carried out by DRDO at 11:06 AM. Talking about the launch, DRDO said telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored missile trajectory and parameters. Missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with the high level of accuracy.