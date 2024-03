Updated on: March 01, 2024 17:56 IST

India's GDP shows 8.4% growth in Q3, PM Modi Reacts, Here's What He Said

As per the latest GDP data, Indian economy grew by 8.4% during the October-December quarter for the current financial year 2023-24. With GDP figures at 8.4%, India managed to retain the tag of fastest-growing major economy in the world.