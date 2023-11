Updated on: November 29, 2023 19:01 IST

India Reaffirms 'Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism,' Stresses Long-Standing Bond with Palestine

During the address on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to supporting Palestine's aspirations for statehood and peace.