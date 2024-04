Updated on: April 02, 2024 17:22 IST

India celebrates 13 years of 2011 World Cup triumph | Sports Wrap

Mumbai Indians are still winless in IPL 2024 as they suffered their third straight loss to Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of the tournament. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories!