Updated on: December 29, 2023 15:20 IST

IDF Take Responsibility Of Killing Hostages, Mistaking Their Cries for Help as Ambush

The Israeli military took full responsibility for the three hostages killed by Israeli troops. Israel Defense Forces' spokesman Daniel Hagari defended the soldier responsible when asked why he didn't face any charges, saying he "stood at a window with limited visibility" and "fired mistakenly.