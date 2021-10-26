Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
Updated on: October 26, 2021 19:00 IST

Hearing on bail application of Aryan Khan adjourned for Wednesday

Hearing on the bail application of accused Aryan Khan has been adjourned for tomorrow at 2:30 pm by the Bombay High Court. He was denied bail last week in the Sessions court.
