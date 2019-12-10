Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
  5. From 'make in India', India is slowly heading towards 'rape in India': Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

From 'make in India', India is slowly heading towards 'rape in India': Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 14:34 IST ]

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary,Congress in Lok Sabha: Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything, is silent on this issue like crimes against women. From 'make in India', India is slowly heading towards 'rape in India'.

