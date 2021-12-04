Updated on: December 04, 2021 18:00 IST

Farmers Protest: SKM forms five-member committee for dialogue with Centre on MSP

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhole, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, and Yudhveer Singh are members of this committee. Notably, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait is not included in it.