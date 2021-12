Updated on: December 02, 2021 7:20 IST

Farmer leaders to hold meeting to discuss future of protests on December 4, demand written guarantee on MSP

After the repeal of farm laws, confusion persists on the farmers' protest. Even though some farmers of Punjab have said that the agitation should end now, but on December 4, the farmers are going to hold a big meeting regarding the future of the movement. However, the farmer leaders are demanding a written guarantee on MSP from the government.