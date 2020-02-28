Friday, February 28, 2020
     
  5. DRI seizes Marijuana worth Rs 2.45 crore at Visakhapatnam, nab 4 persons

DRI seizes Marijuana worth Rs 2.45 crore at Visakhapatnam, nab 4 persons

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 1638 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2.45 crore. The Marijuana was procured at Visakhapatnam and was being taken to Bhubaneswar.

