Updated on: March 09, 2024 18:44 IST

CPI Secy. D Raja Lashes Out At BJP, Says Primary Objective Of INDIA Bloc Is To Defeat BJP...

General Secretary of the Communist Party of India D. Raja lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the main objective of the INDIA bloc is to fight and defeat the BJP to save the nation's constitution. Listen In!