  5. Covid-19 surge: India breaches 1-lakh daily mark, 57K new cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided against imposing a complete lockdown in the state. However, a weekend lockdown has been ordered to check the spike in coronavirus cases.
