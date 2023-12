Updated on: December 03, 2023 19:39 IST

BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan Set for Fifth Time as Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh

In a nail-biting showdown in Madhya Pradesh, BJP is towards a landslide win by leading in 146 ahead of Congress which was leading in 106 seat. Here’s what Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is looking to be Chief Minister for a fifth time has to say…