Updated on: December 03, 2023 19:24 IST

Assembly election results: BJP is in the lead in Chhattisgarh elections

It’s a close contest in Chhattisgarh. The early trends in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections have painted a promising picture for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they take the lead with 51 seats, while the Congress trails closely with 37 in the 90-member-strong legislative assembly.