Updated on: December 12, 2023 14:21 IST

'Amit Shah’s speech lacked dignity,' claims RJD’s Manoj Jha as Opposition walks out from RS

Talking about the Opposition’s walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the Home Minister Amit Shah’s reply to the discussion on J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 and J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023