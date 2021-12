Updated on: December 16, 2021 18:19 IST

Akhilesh yadav finally meets Shivpal Yadav, alliance on cards

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday reached Shivpal's residence to meet his disgruntled uncle. The meeting which lasted for almost 45 minutes assumes significance on the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which is slated early next year.