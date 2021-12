Updated on: December 04, 2021 21:38 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Employment biggest issue in Punjab elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Employment is going to be the biggest issue in these elections. I give you a guarantee that within a short span of time we'll give you a vision. All men have eyes, few have vision: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu