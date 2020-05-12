Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 36 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in UP's Kanpur

News Videos

36 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in UP's Kanpur

At least 36 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Kashiram Hospital in UP's Kanpur.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X