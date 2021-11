Published on: November 25, 2021 21:47 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Attempts to make situation provocative ahead of UP polls?

Ahead of UP polls, CM Yogi Adityanath seems to be facing two challenges. While the farmers continue sitting at the borders, now a new order seems to be running in the Muslim localities of UP. Behind the scenes, through videos, some Maulana and Muslim leaders are constantly trying to make the situation tense through their provocative speeches. Watch this report.