Updated on: January 27, 2022 17:36 IST

U Me Aur OTT: Disha Patani to star in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2?

In the latest episode of U Me Aur OTT, get to know about some of the hidden secrets of your favourite celebrities. From how Ranveer Singh prepared Deepika Padukone for a bold film like Gehraiyaan to how Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni pulled his leg during a live show. Disha Patani stunned the audience with her performance in the remixed version of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Know if the actress will feature in season 2 of the Netflix show.