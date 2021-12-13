Monday, December 13, 2021
     
  5. Samajwadi Party initiated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, says Akhilesh Yadav

Updated on: December 13, 2021 10:20 IST

Samajwadi Party initiated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in his recent statement said that it was Samajwadi Party which initiated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Akhilesh Yadav UP Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022

