Updated on: August 29, 2023 23:47 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is BJP afraid of a caste census survey in Bihar?

Today, Nitish Kumar again said that if the BJP is against the cost survey, then it should openly say this. Nitish Kumar said this because the central government has suddenly changed its stand on this issue. The affidavit, which was filed yesterday on behalf of the Central Government in the SC.