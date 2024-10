Updated on: October 14, 2024 22:47 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Procession, DJ, Bhajans – Who has a problem, and why?

Today, reports of stone-pelting and firing during the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol have come in from several parts of the country. However, the most tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, where a 22-year-old man lost his life in the firing during the idol immersion.