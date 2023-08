Updated on: August 24, 2023 23:56 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Everyone's eyes on test of Vikram and Pragyan Rover on Moon?

Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan have started working on the moon. Rover Pragyan is currently walking on the moon. Lander Vikram has also sent the picture of rover Pragyan stepping on the moon to the command center of ISRO.