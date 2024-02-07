Yogi Adityanath says Sanatan is demanding only 3 temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi

Follow us on Image Source : X/MYOGIADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in the State Legislative Assembly.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid out the blueprint for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the stated in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, he talked about the Ram Temple and how it gave identity to the state. He also slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said his statements were only to divert attention from real issues.

'Sanatan is demanding only three temples'

Speaking further he said that Sanatan is demanding only three temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi. "Every Sanatani is happy with the construction of Ram temple but the opposition did not say anything on the biggest event of the century, just kept diverting attention people's attention...Today, every person is overwhelmed by seeing the new, divine and grand Ayodhya. This work should have been done long ago...," the Chief Minister added.

CM Yogi further said that Ayodhya City was brought within the purview of prohibitions and curfew by the previous governments. "For centuries, Ayodhya was cursed with ugly intentions. It faced a planned disdain. Such treatment to public sentiments was perhaps never seen anywhere else. Ayodhya faced injustice. When I speak about injustice, we recall the 5000-year-old thing. Injustice was done even to the Pandavas at that time...That had happened with Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura...," he added.

Yogi lambasts previous govts of state

CM Yogi also launched a scathing attack on previous state governments of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and alleged that they had created an identity crisis for the people of Uttar Pradesh. "The people who ruled Uttar Pradesh before 2017…where did they take Uttar Pradesh? The youngsters of the state were forced to hide their identity...They struggled to find a job anywhere...," he added.

Akhilesh hits out at state govt

Earlier, during the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP and the Yogi government. Accusing the BJP of betraying farmers, Yadav questioned the establishment of new markets in the state under the current government's tenure. He also criticised the administration for the death of farmers during the protest for contentious farm laws and demanded clarity on the government's plan for doubling farmers' income.

